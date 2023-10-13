DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midnight Service

El Tucan Miami
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

COME AND GET SERVICED IN A NEW VENUE!

Inspired by the religious experience of going out and listening to good music on the dance floor.

House & Disco ALL NIGHT LONG. We don’t mind going a little dark, acid, underground, erotica, and club.

Miami's newest Read more

Presented by Midnight Service.

Lineup

Miguel Clark, Naim Zarzour, Gabi Palmas

Venue

El Tucan Miami

1111 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open11:00 pm
476 capacity

