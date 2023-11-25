DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cono o coppetta ?

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:30 pm
TheatreCatania
From €25
About

Il fantastico mondo di Ginevra Fenyes viene finalmente trasportato dai social al palcoscenico. Uno spaccato minimalista e divertente sulla quotidianità di una ragazza che cerca di barcamenarsi tra le difficoltà e i nervosismi della vita di ogni giorno: tra Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open5:30 pm

