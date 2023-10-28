Top track

Babyshambles - Fuck Forever

F*** Forever / Nuit indie rock 00s

Supersonic
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

F*** Forever !

C'est la soirée 100% indie rock emblématique du Supersonic ! On t'attend sur la piste: I bet you look good on the dancefloor !

Live tribute à 1h
DJ Set Indie rock 00s de Marques de Sad et Jabba le Hut

Si tu aimes: Arctic Monkeys / The

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

