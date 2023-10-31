DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween w/ Ruger

PLATFORM
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$10.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bass DJ's from Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa come together for a night of costumes and bass.

Ruger

Desync

Elkn

Psilovibin

Eql

Chillem

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Lawt-a-Raw

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.