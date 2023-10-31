Top track

Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp

Saint Vitus Bar
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IT'S HALLOWEEN AT SAINT VITUS: Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

