Top track

Dude Skywalker - As If By Magic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dude Skywalker

Eagle Room NYC
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dude Skywalker - As If By Magic
Got a code?

About

The majestic Eagle Room in Manhattan.

Located on the rooftop of the Freehand Hotel NYC via the Broken Shaker.

Guestlist & Table Reservations only.

For Table Reservations visit https://eagleroom.club

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Deep Playa.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dude Skywalker

Venue

Eagle Room NYC

23 Lexington Avenue, New York City, New York 10010, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.