La Mamie's Trip

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La Mamie's Trip revient pour une nouvelle saison à La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Un line up 100 % quality avec le finest crew de Tokyo là haut en b2b avec la Mamie's accompagné du virevoltant Balinais Gero, résident du célèbre Potato Head à Bali.

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

2
Spray, Baraka, ELVIRA and 2 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:59 pm

