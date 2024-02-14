Top track

Edouard Bielle - Loverdose

Edouard Bielle

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23

About

Edouard Bielle vous invite à fêter la Saint Valentin avec lui le 14 février prochain pour une soirée placée sous le signe de l'amour <3

Et l'occasion surtout, de célébrer la sortie de son premier EP "Loverdose" !

Rendez-vous à La Maroquinerie

Présenté par Cracki Records

Lineup

Edouard Bielle

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

