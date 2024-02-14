DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Edouard Bielle vous invite à fêter la Saint Valentin avec lui le 14 février prochain pour une soirée placée sous le signe de l'amour <3
Et l'occasion surtout, de célébrer la sortie de son premier EP "Loverdose" !
Rendez-vous à La Maroquinerie
Cet événem
