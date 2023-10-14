DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Italia 90 party / Live + Dj Set anni 90 / Bologna

Cortile Cafè
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In party anni 90 con live + dj set

per cantarda Amba ai backstreet boys alle spice girl!

Tutte le età

Presentato da Convivio srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cortile Cafè

Via Nazario Sauro, 24/A, 40121 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.