Top track

Osa Polar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Melenas

IBOAT
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Osa Polar
Got a code?

About

Melenas est un groupe de garage fuzz pop reverbcore originaire de Pampelune, en Espagne, qui fera craquer les fans de The Feelies, Stereolab et de la jangle pop classique de C86 avec ses guitares chatoyantes, ses mélodies douces et ses rythmes entraînants. Read more

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.