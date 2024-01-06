DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nice people dancing to great house music.
Pickled at Justine’s, with the emphasis on forward thinking music with a nod to house music’s birth in Chicago, to the city’s back street basement disco’s and block parties.
Expect pure grooves all night long.
D
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.