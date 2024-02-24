DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pickled At Justines

Justines
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nice people dancing to great house music.

Pickled at Justine’s, with the emphasis on forward thinking music with a nod to house music’s birth in Chicago, to the city’s back street basement disco’s and block parties.

Expect pure grooves all night long.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pickled Margate
Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

