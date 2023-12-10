DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WILD UP: Sidney Hopson

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 10 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wild Up Percussionist, composer, activist, and arts futurist Sidney Hopson builds a multimedia project underscoring his work with refugee musicians in Jordan and Afghanistan. Part concert, part documentary video, part conversation, Through the Looking Glas Read more

Presented by Wild Up
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sidney Hopson

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open1:30 pm

