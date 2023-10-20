Top track

Daniela Pes

Daniela Pes

Circolo Arci Dude - Habitat Casa della Cultura
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:30 pm
DANIELA PES, Premio Tenco 2023 come Miglior opera prima

Ingresso Riservato Soci ARCI

Questo è un evento 14+

Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Daniela Pes

Circolo Arci Dude - Habitat Casa della Cultura

Via Berlinguer, 201, 41019 Soliera MO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

