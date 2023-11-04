Top track

Mason Collective - A Little Affection

Mason Collective, Fleur Shore, Max Dean, Luke Dean

Mint Warehouse
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLeeds
About

Visualize welcome Mason Collective, Fleur Shore, Max Dean, Luke Dean and Tommy Phillips to Mint Warehouse in Leeds on Saturday 4th November!

This show will be special and is expected to sell out in advance.

Lineup: Mason Collective, Fleur Shore, Max Dean

Presented by Visualize.

Lineup

Luke Dean, Mason Collective, Fleur Shore and 1 more

Venue

Mint Warehouse

Aquatite House, Water Lane, Leeds LS11 9UD
Doors open 10:00 pm
1000 capacity

