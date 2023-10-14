DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Three Hole Punch

The Baby G
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
Three Hole Punch

The Substitutes feat Matt Murphy (Superfriends/Flashing Lights), Mike Leblanc (Rick of the Skins) and Brendan Canning (Broken Social Scene)

+ DJ

This is an 19+ event

Presented by The Baby G.

Lineup

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

