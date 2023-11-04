Top track

Bias

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabriel & Dresden [5 Hr Set] + Guests by Gray Area

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
From $13.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bias
Got a code?

About

The iconic duo, Gabriel & Dresden, will be delivering a special set at Manhattan's premiere dance music club, Musica, on Saturday, November 4. Prepare for a night filled with entrancing beats and the unforgettable energy of this acclaimed pair with a thril...

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

Gabriel & Dresden

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.