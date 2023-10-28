Top track

Pat Earrings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CASISDEAD: Live @ Strange Brew

Strange Brew
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From £18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pat Earrings
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present an outstore live performance from CASISDEAD at Strange Brew. This unique event celebrates the release of his long-awaited debut album 'Famous Last Words' released via XL Recordings.

Famous Last Words is a fully reali Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.