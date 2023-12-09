Top track

Paul van Dyk

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Paul van Dyk, one of the most iconic and influential names in dance music, announces his new VENTURE X live event concept.

VENTURE X is an exciting new concept where the master DJ and curator sources from the finest trance, progressive house and techno mu

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Paul Van Dyk

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

