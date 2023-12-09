DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paul van Dyk, one of the most iconic and influential names in dance music, announces his new VENTURE X live event concept.
VENTURE X is an exciting new concept where the master DJ and curator sources from the finest trance, progressive house and techno mu
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.