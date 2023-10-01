DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Over Easy - Queer Dance Party

Songbyrd
Sun, 1 Oct, 1:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
$6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Reintroducing Over Easy—the tea dance for queers and their friends.

With DJ's Mothershiester and Clamazon

  Brunch available. Masks, vaxxs, boosts, tests celebrated but not required. Over Easy is a trans-positive, all-gender-inclusive, anti-racist, pro-c
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

