Ben L'Oncle Soul - Soulman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ben L'Oncle Soul at Alcazar

Alcazar Live
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Il y a dix ans, paraissait le premier album de Ben L’Oncle Soul. Il révélait la soul attitude de ce chanteur hors normes sorti de nulle part – ou, plus précisément, des Beaux-Arts de Tours.

Depuis, sa voix en or a transporté des centaines de salles de con Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Ben l’Oncle Soul

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

