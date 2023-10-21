Top track

One City Man

Joe Bastianich and Gennaro Porcelli

CAP10100
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOE BASTIANICH / GENNARO PORCELLI

American Beauty

Il poliedrico artista americano e il bluesman partenopeo insieme in un tour omaggio alla grande bellezza della musica americana.

American Beauty è un nuovo progetto che vede protagonisti Joe Bastianich e Read more

Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Lineup

Joe Bastianich

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

