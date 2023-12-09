Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix

Pablo Fierro & Moojo - We're He're

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$46.35

Top track

Mona Ki Ngi Xica - Pablo Fierro Remix
About

Pablo Fierro, a musical virtuoso, enchants audiences with his soulful melodies and infectious rhythms. With a unique fusion of Afro-Latin beats and electronic grooves, Fierro creates an immersive sonic journey that transcends borders. Prepare for a captiva...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.

Lineup

Pablo Fierro

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

