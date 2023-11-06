Top track

Briela Ojeda - Doña Justicia

Briela Ojeda

Servant Jazz Quarters
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Briela Ojeda is a Colombian ‘nariñense’ singer songwriter, born in the UK, but currently residing in Bogota. Since the beginning of 2014, she shares her songs and her creative way of creating a catharsis with her guitar, wording, voice and her energy that...

Presented by Movimientos.

Lineup

Briela Ojeda

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

