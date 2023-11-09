DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bandit Bandit sera sur la scène du Makeda le jeudi 9 novembre avec Avee Mana en première partie ✨
🎙 Bandit Bandit
Le rock, mais plus encore. Révélé il y a quelques saisons, grâce au potentiel abrasif de ses riffs, le duo formé par Maëva et Hugo impose s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.