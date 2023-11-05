Top track

Emptyset

Village Underground
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emptyset present their first electronic live show in London for over a decade, bringing their signature full frequency sonics and bass led productions to Village Underground.

Showcasing work from their new release ‘Ash’ - a collection of sound experiments...

Presented by Village Underground

Lineup

Emptyset, Maria w Horn

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
