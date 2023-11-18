Top track

Lazy Flow & ARMA - London To Paris (Coupé)

All About Attitude

Le Food Society Paris
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
About

Quoi de plus exaltant que la folie, la fête et l’amour ?

À l’occasion du Festival des Fiertés 2023 des Mairies du 12e, 13e, 14e arr. de Paris

le Food Society vous propose

All About Attitude pour une soirée hors du commun.

Le légendaire prince du voguin...

Presented by Food Society Paris & Lazy Flow

Lineup

8
Nelson d’Araujo, Cheetah, Jaïa Rose and 8 more

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

