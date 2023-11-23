Top track

Ethan P. Flynn - Abandon All Hope

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ethan P. Flynn

Whereelse?
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ethan P. Flynn - Abandon All Hope
Got a code?

About

Ethan P. Flynn is a man out of time. A classic artist out of step with the contemporary music industry, but deeply embedded in the culture. A risk-taking, instinctive musician, Ethan exists and succeeds outside of conventions. Partly fact, partly fiction,...

Presented by Awkwardness Happening

Lineup

Ethan P. Flynn

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.