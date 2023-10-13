DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Atomic Pixel PArty

Sala López
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
€20.94
LA MEJOR FIESTA ANIME - ATOMIC PIXEL PARTY

¡Disfruta de tus openings de anime favoritos como jamás lo hubieses imaginado! Desde Atomic Pixel Party te traemos una fiesta de anime y videojuegos que junta lo mejor de los dos mundos. Nuestros DJs especializad Read more

Organizado por Sala López.

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

