Felabration 2023, hommage à Fela Kuti

La Marbrerie
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
C’est la Felabration 2023, La Marbrerie s’associe à l’hommage mondial qui est rendu à Fela Kuti, le père fondateur de l’Afrobeat.

Une Felabration à Montreuil?

Chaque année est organisée (à l’initiative de sa fille Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti) une semaine festive Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Les Frères Smith

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

