DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let’s be real here: office Christmas parties were always an odious chore and now they are barely even a thing. However, should you need an excuse to skip the office party and do something you actually enjoy, we have a gift for you: The Pink Mist Xmas Party
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.