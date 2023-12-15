Top track

Yeah, It Does Look Like A Spider

Pink Mist Xmas Party with Tangled Hair

MOTH Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Let’s be real here: office Christmas parties were always an odious chore and now they are barely even a thing. However, should you need an excuse to skip the office party and do something you actually enjoy, we have a gift for you: The Pink Mist Xmas Party Read more

Presented by Pink Mist.

Lineup

Mild Men, Other Half, Tangled Hair

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

