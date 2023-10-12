DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vuoi partecipare ad uno Spettacolo che non ti farà credere a ciò che vedi?
Allora SURREAL TIME -LO SHOW SURREALE- è l'evento che cercavi!
Il format abbraccia la comicità in ogni suo genere: dalla Stand-Up alla Performance, dal Reading alla Canzone Nonsen
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.