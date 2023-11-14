Top track

Lisabel - Keep Me Afloat

Lisabel & Levina w/ Ladylucci live

Servant Jazz Quarters
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Servant Jazz Quarters to welcome an exceptional lineup on Tuesday, November 14th.

Levina - London-based artist Levina creates her own realm of alternative pop inspired by the soul. With songwriting that challenges the s Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Levina, Lisabel

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

