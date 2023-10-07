DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tremplin Rap PROUVE

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
PROUVE organise son premier tremplin rap à Bordeaux.

Destiné à chaque personne voulant « PROUVER » son talent, sa détermination de percer dans le rap.

Le tremplin rap PROUVE sera un lieu de rendez-vous des acteurs locaux et nationaux de l’industrie rap e Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:00 pm

