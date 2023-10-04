DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Wiggle Dolls: A Puppet Slam

Purgatory
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What is a "Puppet Slam?" Think of it as a curated selection of short form puppet performances of all kinds: From polished short pieces to works-in-progress, this slam offers a chance to see seasoned puppeteers and new voices alike, all performing in the sp Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

