DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Burt Williamson, 'hilarious at every turn' ★★★★ (Scotsman), brings his debut hour of stand-up comedy fresh off the Fringe to The Bill Murray ahead of taping his hour. Expect an unmissable comedic offering of offbeat observations and routines. At once silly
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.