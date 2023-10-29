DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rooftop Owloween Madness Cover Show! Members of Cult of Chunk (Jay Reatard), Maya Lucia (Kate Bush), Uncle Skunk (The Replacements), LEONE (No Doubt), Good Deli & Friends aka Bikini All Star Band (Spongebob SquarePants), Karabas Barabas & Ousternash (Ween)
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.