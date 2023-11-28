Top track

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Diving into decades of electronica and crunchy sound effects, field recordings and animal sounds, blended with an infectious Latin influence, Californian duo abracadabra’s new album ‘shapes & colors’ shimmies with the charismatic energy of Lizzy Mercier De Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Abracadabra

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

