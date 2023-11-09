Top track

Hudson Mohawke & Nikki Nair - Set The Roof

Nikki Nair & Hudson Mohawke

SWG3
Thu, 9 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£21.50

About

Their joint Warp EP ‘Set The Roof’ on Warp Records was the DJ weapon of the summer. Nikki Nair has been rising up as one of the best out there. Hudson Mohawke's prior collabs with Kanye, Tiga, Lunice have changed the whole game.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sneaky Pete's, Broadcast and PCL

Lineup

Hudson Mohawke, Nikki Nair

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Doors open11:00 pm

