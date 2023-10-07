DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bump.

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyChicago
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bump is an immersive look party filled with sickening music, crazy looks and a night of highs you won’t forget.

Cast:

RoyDenzel

Khloe Couleé

Brandon Rivera

Jackson Matthiessen

Finn

Sally Marvel

Helvetikah Blak

Bambi Banks-Couleé

Chanel Mercedes B Read more

Presented by Never Have I Ever

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.