Nolan Taylor with special guest Zach Russell

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:30 pm
From Free

Nolan Taylor with special guest Zach Russell live at Eddie's Attic!

The backroads of America tell its truest stories. The heartbreak and heartbeat of the country thumps the loudest in the cracks between its big cities. A 2021 census in Blanchester, OH reg...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Nolan Taylor

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:15 pm

