Locos de Atar vuelve a Madrid con su gira “Instantes Tour”. La banda alicantina de Benidorm regresa a la capital con ganas de mostrar en directo sus últimos lanzamientos de 2023. Lo hacen acompañados de la banda de Barcelona “El Mismo” con los que comparte
