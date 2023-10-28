DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Locos de Atar + El Mismo

Cadavra
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Locos de Atar vuelve a Madrid con su gira “Instantes Tour”. La banda alicantina de Benidorm regresa a la capital con ganas de mostrar en directo sus últimos lanzamientos de 2023. Lo hacen acompañados de la banda de Barcelona “El Mismo” con los que comparte Read more

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Locos de Atar, El Mismo

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.