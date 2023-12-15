Top track

Ana Gasteyer - Secret Santa (feat. Maya Rudolph)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ana Gasteyer - Secret Santa (feat. Maya Rudolph)
Got a code?

About

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze - Live at LPR on Friday, December 15th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (18+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter

  • If the ti Read more
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ana Gasteyer

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.