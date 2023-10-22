DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Greg & Pete: Back Together Again!

The Century Room
Sun, 22 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($10-$15 | 4pm Doors, 5pm Show) Come down for a Sunday matinee and check out Greg Stickroth & Pete Pete Cooper-Lara, backed up by Khris Dodge on the piano.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.