The John Martyn Project & The Sandy Denny Project

Union Chapel
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The John Martyn Project

This is a special project where six artists come together to celebrate the music of John Martyn. Each brings their own story and connection to John’s music which adds to the fabric of the overall experience of the project.

Presented by DMP.
The John Martyn Project

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
