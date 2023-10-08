Top track

FHUR w/ Sloane Monroe & Anastaseea at The Gunners

The Gunners Pub
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
Free

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Gunners in Highbury to welcome FHUR with guests for a pop electronica night on Sunday, October 8th.

Tickets FREE

7:30pm ---> Doors

---> ANASTASEEA

---> SLOANE MONROE

---> FHUR

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Fhur

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

