HAAi [All Night Long]

Clock Factory
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
£18.08

About

HAAi returns to Bristol this November for her first all-night-long performance since a sold-out headline show at the Trinity Centre last year.

Known for groundbreaking selections and a relentless pursuit of experimentation, HAAi will be taking centre stag Read more

Presented by Dance Corp.

Lineup

Venue

Clock Factory

63 Union Gate, Bristol, BS1 2AG, United Kingdom

Doors open10:00 pm

