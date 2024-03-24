Top track

FACESOUL - Through The Dark - A COLORS SHOW

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FACESOUL

Village Underground
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

FACESOUL - Through The Dark - A COLORS SHOW
Got a code?

About

Faisal Salah, also known as FaceSoul, is a London-based Somali artist born in East Africa. From a young age, Faisal showed a passion for music, combining his love for singing, poetry, and storytelling as an escape from the challenges of inner-city living....

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

FACESOUL

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.