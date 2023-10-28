DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Havana Música: A Celebration of Cuban Music

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our famed celebration of the rich and colourful sounds of Cuba returns this summer.

Take a trip to Havana and feel the romantic rhythms, inspiring percussion and unique sounds of this amazing country.

Sambroso Noda, the beating heart of London's Cuban co

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Sambroso All Stars

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

