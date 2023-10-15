DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Forest Döwn Under ft. Eddie Deville

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 15 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $42.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Sunday, Oct 15th, Förest Döwn Under presents Eddie Deville, Coco Noel, and Alo Wiza at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed Entrance. Read more

Presented by Förest Döwn Under

Lineup

Eddie Deville, Alo Wiza

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

